Police seek public's help as homicide investigation into woman's death in Whanganui continues

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a 30-year-old woman in Whanganui last Friday.

Jasmine Tamara Wilson died on August 2 after receiving non-accidental injuries in Whanganui on 31 July.

A team of 30 staff, including ESR scientists, are working to investigate the circumstances of Jasmine’s death.

Scene examinations have been completed at two addresses – one in Millward Street and one in Karaka Street, Whanganui, police say.

Police have also seized a white Toyota Carib station wagon (similar to the one pictured), registration number ABQ682.

Police are looking for a Toyota Carib station wagon - registration ABQ682. Source: NZ Police

They are seeking the help of the public in assisting their inquiries and are interested in any sightings of the Toyata Carib wagon in the areas of Millward Street, Karaka Street and in the vicinity of Whanganui Hospital on the morning of Wednesday July 31.

Police are also interested in obtaining CCTV footage in these areas on 30 – 31 July from businesses or individuals.