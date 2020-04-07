Police seek public's help find man missing from Tauranga area since January

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing from the Tauranga area since January.

Julian Varley, 31, has not been seen since January 23. Source: Facebook / Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police

Julian James Varley has not been seen since Thursday, January 23, police said in a statement.

The last confirmed sighting of the 31-year-old was on that afternoon when he was captured on CCTV driving a blue and silver 1998 Nissan Pulsar at the Poike roundabout on State Highway 29a, in Tauranga, at around 3pm, police said.



A member of the public later found Mr Varley's vehicle on fire on Oropi Road, near State Highway 36, on Friday, January 24 at around 1am. The car was completely destroyed in the fire.

Julian Varley with his blue and silver 1998 Nissan Pulsar. Source: Facebook / Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police

Mr Varley has had no contact with family, friends or his two young children since the day he was last seen, and he has not accessed his bank account or used his cell phone since that date, police said.