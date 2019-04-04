Police seek public informtion after woman assaulted in Masterton

Police are seeking help from the public after a woman was assaulted in Masterton earlier this month.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, at around 7:30pm on Friday May 1, a woman was approached by an older male who had previously been sitting on the softball park bleachers by Harley Street.

After asking her for a lighter, he then allegedly assaulted and pulled her to the ground.

Police say a passing vehicle’s lights appeared to startle the man, which gave the victim the opportunity to run away.

She suffered minor injuries which did not need medical treatment.

“This was an unprovoked attack and we’re asking for the public’s help to identify this offender so this does not happen to anyone else,” Detective Sergeant Dean Cadwallader said.

The man is described as average to tall in height, in his 30s or 40s, with olive skin.

He was of slim build and had dark brown hair which was about chin length. It was sticking out from under a beanie with either light highlights or grey streaks.

The man had short stubble, and wore his black beanie with the front rolled up.

He was also wearing a lightweight black sports jacket or windbreaker with a zip at the front, a light grey or dirty white hoodie underneath, blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a white reuseable plastic shopping bag.