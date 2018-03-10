Police seek public help as locals worry Black Power may be linked to Wellington homicide

Police are appealing for public information as local rumours rumours circulate the death of a Wainuiomata man may be gang related.

At about 11pm last Wednesday Paul Te Hiko was found dead at a property in Wainuiomata.

Wellington police launched a homicide investigation on the weekend after post mortem results revealed the 40-year-old died from a gunshot wound.

The area remains cordoned off as inquiries into his death continue.

"We continue to door-knock residents in the area, and we are still urging locals and any witnesses to contact police if they saw or heard anything last on Wednesday, March 7," says Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears.

"We are particularly interested in sightings of any persons or vehicles in the area."

Several neighbours told the New Zealand Herald there were rumours the Black Power gang was involved.