Police seek public help to find boy missing from Auckland suburb of St Heliers

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a boy who went missing from his home in the Auckland suburb of Saint Heliers today.

Aiden was last seen wearing jeans and a green hoodie with a black Nike backpack. Source: 1 NEWS

Aiden is described as tall and of slim build with short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a green hoodie with a black Nike backpack.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen him to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about Aiden's whereabouts is urged to call pplice on 105 quoting file number: 201125/2102.

