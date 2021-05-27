TODAY |

Police seek person who could 'assist investigation' after man who fell from moving car in Auckland later dies from injuries

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have today released a new image in the hopes of identifying a person who could assist their investigation after a man who fell from a moving car in South Auckland later died from their injuries.

Police are looking to identify a man linked to the death of a man following an incident on Robertson Road, in Māngere, last month. Source: New Zealand Police

Kimleang Youn, 28, died of his injuries late last week following the incident on Robertson Road, in Māngere, on April 28.

Police say the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident has since been identified.

Police are now seeking the public's help identifying a man that can assist their investigation into the incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said today in a statement.

"While we recognise the image is not high quality, we would ask anyone with information to come forward to police," Richards said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Operation Kinley team on (09) 261 1321, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
