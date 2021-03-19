Police seek new leads, month after dementia sufferer vanished from Invercargill rest home

Police have released more CCTV footage as they continue to seek new leads one month after the disappearance of 68-year-old Raymond Horn from his Invercargill rest home.

Horn, who has dementia, is non-verbal and walks with a shuffle following a stroke, went missing from Walmsley House in central Invercargill on February 15. His impaired walk means he was unlikely to have gone far.

Senior Constable David Loader said despite an extensive search, Horn hadn’t been found.

Police had previously released CCTV footage showing Horn walking in Queens Park on the morning of 15 February, between approximately 10.20am and 11am.

Today, police released more footage from the location from later that day, showing two people walking through the park’s playground.

Raymond Horn. Source: Supplied

Loader said police want to speak to the couple in case they had seen Horn.

