Police seek mystery tractor believed to have left scene of fatal Ashburton crash

Ashburton police are seeking a tractor believed to have been involved in a fatal crash involving a ute on Maronan Road last week.

Source: 1 NEWS

The driver of the ute, Geoffrey Stoddart, 69, died at the scene after crashing into a yellow Ford tractor on May 26, police said.

Police say initial indications are that the tractor was travelling east on Maronan Road at around 6pm.

After the ute crashed into it from behind, it veered into a row of trees, police said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a yellow Ford tractor with an auger bucket on the front and concrete counter weight on the back in the vicinity of Frasers Road, Lills Road and Maronan Road on the day of the crash, between 5.30 and 6.10pm.