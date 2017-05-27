Police seek man considered armed and dangerous in South Island

Police are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous in the South Island.

Michael John Hughes is wanted by South Island Police. Source: New Zealand Police

Michael John Hughes, 36, is wanted for arrest on a number of theft charges around the South Island.

Police say he has committed offences in Blenheim, Christchurch, Oamaru and Dunedin.

He has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his face and is believed to be travelling in a stolen Subaru Impreza station wagon with the licence plate AUP920.