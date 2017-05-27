 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police seek man considered armed and dangerous in South Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous in the South Island.

Michael John Hughes is wanted by South Island Police.

Michael John Hughes is wanted by South Island Police.

Source: New Zealand Police

Michael John Hughes, 36, is wanted for arrest on a number of theft charges around the South Island.

Police say he has committed offences in Blenheim, Christchurch, Oamaru and Dunedin.

He has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his face and is believed to be travelling in a stolen Subaru Impreza station wagon with the licence plate AUP920.

Police warn not to approach the man but to contact them immediately if sighted.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

03:27
2
Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

00:29
3
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

4
Vincent Clayton.

Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

5
Travellers are waiting on a wind change to push the fog out to sea, with thousands of people forced to alter their travel plans.

Fog causes dozens of cancellations, delays for flights in and out of Auckland Airport

00:30
This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Watch: Heartless security guard snatches baseball from child

This security guard got a bit carried away in the match between the Braves and the Pirates.

Michael John Hughes is wanted by South Island Police.

Police seek man considered armed and dangerous in South Island

Michael John Hughes is wanted for arrest on a number of theft charges around the South Island.

Auckland Harbour lit up in Rainbow colours.

Auckland Harbour Bridge to light up in world first

Nearly 90,000 new LED lights will be installed, capable of lighting up the bridge with shows for special events.

Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

'Voice of our generation' - Celebrities gather to honour Chris Cornell at funeral

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.

Back to Basics: How to ditch the plastic habit

Our columnist Lydia Harvey gives us her tips on reducing the build-up of plastic in your home and ditching that plastic habit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ