Police seek information after man's body located in water at Wellington's Evans Bay

Police are looking into the circumstances after a man's body was found in the water near Evans Bay, in Wellington Harbour this afternoon.

The body has been brought ashore, and formal identification will now take place, police said in a statement.



While inquiries are ongoing to establish the man's identity, police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to help.



Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry of Wellington Crime Squad via 105.