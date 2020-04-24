Police seek information after man's body found in rural property north of Hamilton

Police are seeking any information that may assist with a homicide investigation which was launched after a man's body was found at a rural property north of Hamilton last week.
The body of Sao Young, 40, was discovered at a property in Horsham Downs on Monday, April 13, Waikato Field Crime manager Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said in a statement.
Mr Young was last seen alive at the Dinsdale Shopping Centre on Whatawhata Road in Hamilton at around 1pm on March 9.
He was wearing long dark-coloured pants, a grey sweatshirt, black running shoes and a black cap.
Mr Young stayed at a number of Hamilton addresses, most recently in the Chartwell and Maeroa areas, and would often walk or catch the bus as he did not own a vehicle, Mr Smith said.
"Sao Young’s family are absolutely distraught and looking for answers," he said.
"We would urge anyone who knows anything to come forward and help bring the person or people who did this to justice, and get this family get the answers they deserve."
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation team has been urged to contact police on 105, referencing Operation Kane, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.