Police seek hit-and-run witnesses after man seriously injured crossing Christchurch street

Police are calling for information from the public after a hit-and-run in Christchurch last month.

Source: 1 NEWS

A man was left in a serious condition after he was struck while crossing Marlborough Street in Philipstown just after 7pm on Saturday 11 July.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or a dark coloured car behaving erratically in the area at that time is urged to contact police.

The vehicle in question is likely to have sustained damage to its front left headlight area, police said.