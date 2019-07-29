TODAY |

Police seek help from public after Southland bike park vandalised

A bike part in the Southland town of Mataura was vandalised during the first week of the school holidays and police in the region are appealing to the public for witnesses.

The Tulloch Park Pump track situated at the corner of Main Street and Glendu Road, Mataura was the focus for vandals who ripped plants from the ground and damaged the toilet block using grafitti and toilet paper.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 2pm on Friday July 5 and 1.45pm on Monday July 8.

"It is disappointing to see damage done to a venue that has had a lot of hard work put into it and is a real asset to the community," says Constable Jacob Garrett, Mataura Police

Information can be provided by calling 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 190708/9171.

Alternatively please call in and see Constable Jacob Garrett at the Mataura Police Station.

Mataura Police are appealing for information regarding an incident at Tulloch Park Pump track.
Mataura Police are appealing for information regarding an incident at Tulloch Park Pump track. Source: Google Maps.
