Police seek help of public after North Shore Gull Service Station robbed

Waitemata Police are seeking the public's help after an aggravated robbery at an Auckland Gull Service Station.

The armed offenders entered the Gull Service Station in Greville Road, North Shore. Source: NZ Police

At about 12.30 am on Friday 13 December, armed offenders entered the Gull Service Station in Greville Road, North Shore and took a large amount of cigarettes before leaving in a stolen silver Nissan Tiida.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Tomlinson Street, Manurewa.

There were no reports of any injuries.

If you recognise these men, or if you have information that could lead to their arrest, please contact the Waitemata East CIB on 105 or email Callum.McNeill@Police.govt.nz quoting file number 191213/8344.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0508 555 111.

