Police seek help from public after Kerikeri assault

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by two females in Kerikeri last week has prompted police to ask for help from the public.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The alleged assault that happened on Monday 19th February around 1.50pm in the Kerikeri Domain.

The two girls attempted to take her phone before dragging and kicking the victim on the ground.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw two females acting suspiciously in the domain around that time.