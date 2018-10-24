Police seek help identifying stranger accused of sexually assaulting two women at Wellington party

Police are releasing new information on Police Ten-7 tonight about an ongoing sexual assault investigation from last year, with the hope of helping the case get solved.

Source: 1 NEWS

Two women said they were sexually assaulted at a flat in Wellington last November. The new information is based around the similarities to another sexual assault in a different city.

The two women attended a party on Tasman Street in Mount Cook on 30 November.

Police say they both went to sleep in one of the bedrooms at the same house. At about 4am on December 1, one of the women was woken up by an unknown male sexually assaulting her, authorites said.

The woman managed to escape and get help. Meanwhile, the offender sexually assaulted a second woman who was still asleep, police said.

The second woman ended up fighting him off and fleeing to get help from other people in the flat, which is when the unidentified man got away, according to police.

He was not known to any of the house occupants or party guests.