Police seek help identifying Northland thief who took car with sleeping infant inside

Police have released a photo of an unidentified man who they say stole a car from a petrol station forecourt with a baby sleeping in the back seat.

Police are urging the man to come forward. Source: Police

The man was said to have been sitting across the road of the BP Wylies at Maunu Road in Whangārei when he approached the vehicle with the sleeping infant and drove away.

The driver of the car was paying for petrol at the time of the incident.

The baby has since been reunited with her mother after being found in the abandoned Silver Isuzu on Western Hills Drive near the ASB Stadium.

The man is described as Māori and is said to have been of solid build. He was wearing a red and white chequered hoody, along with a white Champion branded hat, at the time of the incident.