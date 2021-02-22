TODAY |

Police seek help identifying man who shouted gang name after Auckland ATM robbery, assault

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are calling on the public for help identifying a man linked to a robbery outside a South Auckland bank earlier this month.

A man linked to the robbery of another man outside Kiwi Bank in Westfield Manukau earlier this month. Source: Counties Manukau Police

A man was withdrawing money from an ATM outside Kiwibank in Westfield Manukau at around 3.10pm on February 9 when a man snatched the cash out of the victim's hand, assaulting him in the process, police said today on their Facebook page.

The man then ran off and got into a nearby vehicle, allegedly shouting "Killer Beez" as he left.

He is described as being around 20 years old, with short hair, almost shaved and of solid build. He was wearing a black singlet with a yellow jacket or t-shirt slung over his shoulder.

The man linked to a robbery outside a South Auckland bank. Source: Counties Manukau Police

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Manurewa Police on 105, quoting file number 210210/0329, through private Facebook message or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Teacher deregistered after marrying ex-pupil he taught at primary school, 34 years his junior
2
Trans-Tasman travel bubble kicked down the road again, after initial ambition to start by end of March
3
S&P heaps praise on New Zealand's Covid-19 response, upgrades nation's credit rating
4
Air NZ to trial digital health passport app
5
Body found in search for man missing since weekend, after falling off jet ski in Waikato River
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air NZ to trial digital health passport app
04:09

Nation pauses to remember 185 who died in Christchurch quake, 10 years ago today

Trans-Tasman travel bubble kicked down the road again, after initial ambition to start by end of March

Cold case murder trial: Accused practised firing shotgun before 1987 Waikato pub robbery — witness