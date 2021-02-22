Police seek help identifying man who shouted gang name after Auckland ATM robbery, assault

Police are calling on the public for help identifying a man linked to a robbery outside a South Auckland bank earlier this month.
A man was withdrawing money from an ATM outside Kiwibank in Westfield Manukau at around 3.10pm on February 9 when a man snatched the cash out of the victim's hand, assaulting him in the process, police said today on their Facebook page.
The man then ran off and got into a nearby vehicle, allegedly shouting "Killer Beez" as he left.
He is described as being around 20 years old, with short hair, almost shaved and of solid build. He was wearing a black singlet with a yellow jacket or t-shirt slung over his shoulder.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Manurewa Police on 105, quoting file number 210210/0329, through private Facebook message or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.