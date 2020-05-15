Police seek help identifying man accused of 'sexual comments', assaulting woman at Porirua park

Police are appealing for information after a woman reported being assaulted and another was approached in Porirua this month, with sexual comments also directed at them.

Bothamley Park, Porirua. Source: Google Maps

Both women were approached early in the morning at Bothamley Park, with one incident taking place at around 9am last Friday and another on Wednesday at around 9.20am, police say.

In the first incident, police say a woman ran away after being approached by a man in the park.

In the second, a woman said she was grabbed from behind by a man and assaulted.

Police say "comments of a sexual nature" were directed at the women in both incidents and they believe the same man was involved.

He's estimated to be between 18 and 22 years old, around 180cm to 190cm tall and described as skinny.

He was wearing a green camouflage jacket on both days, with a red top underneath, according to the women. He wore blue track pants on Friday and knee-length black shorts on Wednesday.

"We're asking for the public’s help to identify this offender or identify any other incidents of a similar nature so this does not happen to anyone else," says detective Sergeant Gary Fowler.

Anyone who saw what happened, or may have had a similar incident happen, is asked to contact police on 105 and quote the file number 200513/2860.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read More: Teen arrested over assaults of multiple women jogging and walking in Palmerston North

Similar incidents are also alleged to have occurred in Palmerston North recently.