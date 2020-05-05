Police seek help to identify man seen on CCTV at Auckland car yard on night of suspicious fire

Police are seeking the help of the public to identify a man who was seen on CCTV footage at a New Lynn car yard on the night a supicious fire started.

The man seen at the car yard the night of the suspicious fire. Source: Supplied

The fire started in the early hours of the morning of Thursday April 30.

"We believe the male pictured can help Police with our enquiries and I urge anyone who knows his identity to contact us," Detective Senior Sergeant Williams said in a statement.

"This fire has caused a lot of damage to this business at a time that is already disruptive enough to the wider community.”

The blaze destroyed a dozen cars.

Smoke seen across Auckland after a fire breaks out in New Lynn. Source: Armin Pasagic

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitematā West CIB on 105 and quote the file number 200430/2875. Or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.