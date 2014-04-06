Police seek driver after skateboarder, 16, dies following hit and run

West Auckland police are looking for a driver suspected of being involved in a hit and run crash that has left a teenage skateboarder dead.

Police say the 16-year-old boy was skateboarding on Rua Road in New Lynn between 11.30pm and midnight Saturday and was the victim of a hit and run.

He was found unconscious just after midnight and despite receiving medical attention, he later died.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Police are appealing to the driver of the vehicle, or anyone who knows who the driver is, to come forward.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says they are also asking for any family members, mechanics, panel beaters or handyperson who has been asked to fix a vehicle which could have been involved in a crash overnight, or if the driver appears suspicious, to come forward.

Mr Sutton says the scene has been examined by members of the serious crash unit and police have being conducting door to door inquiries.

Neighbours have told Fairfax Media they were woken by the sound of the crash and one relative told the outlet that the boy had been skateboarding to a friend's house when he was hit by a car.