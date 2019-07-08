Police seek 'dangerous' man in relation to Auckland aggravated robberies

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of participating in a series of aggravated robberies in the Auckland area.

Sam Ahsin, 33, is dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said.

Ahsin is described as 185 centimetres tall and of medium build.

He has a warrant for his arrest and is believed to have knowledge about the recent aggravated robbery of a store in Mount Wellington, according to police.

He may be travelling in a silver 2007 Nissan Serena station wagon with the registration KZR719, or a silver 2008 Toyota Hiace van registration number ETU177.