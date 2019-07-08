Police seek 'dangerous' man in relation to Auckland aggravated robberies

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of participating in a series of aggravated robberies in the Auckland area.
Sam Ahsin, 33, is dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said.
Ahsin is described as 185 centimetres tall and of medium build.
He has a warrant for his arrest and is believed to have knowledge about the recent aggravated robbery of a store in Mount Wellington, according to police.
He may be travelling in a silver 2007 Nissan Serena station wagon with the registration KZR719, or a silver 2008 Toyota Hiace van registration number ETU177.
Anyone who may have seen these vehicles, or with information as to Ahsin’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 111 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.