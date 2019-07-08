TODAY |

Police seek 'dangerous' man in relation to Auckland aggravated robberies

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of participating in a series of aggravated robberies in the Auckland area.

Sam Ahsin, 33, is dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said. 

Ahsin is described as 185 centimetres tall and of medium build. 

He has a warrant for his arrest and is believed to have knowledge about the recent aggravated robbery of a store in Mount Wellington, according to police.

He may be travelling in a silver 2007 Nissan Serena station wagon with the registration KZR719, or a silver 2008 Toyota Hiace van registration number ETU177.

Anyone who may have seen these vehicles, or with information as to Ahsin’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 111 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
3
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau has right to express 'dopey' opinions, Barnaby Joyce says
4
Someone in the VIP stand allegedly said to Leoshina Mercy Kariha,"You're black and ugly – disgusting”.
Tonga's national beauty contest embroiled in more controversy amid claim PNG contestant was racially abused
5
Sadness and alcohol concept.
Heavy drinkers going cold turkey for Dry July could prove fatal - addiction specialist
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead as crash between car and truck closes State Highway 1 in Canterbury
FILE - In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday, July 6, 2019, on charges involving sex-trafficking allegations that date to the 2000s. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

High-profile US financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex-trafficking charges

Teens muddy up escape plan, police Eagle helicopter tracks fleeing boys in Auckland
00:52
Jacinda Ardern spoke of the “increasingly severe storms, floods, fires and droughts” that local government has to deal with.

Jacinda Ardern's climate change message to local government: 'You're doing your bit, we must do ours'