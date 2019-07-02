Police seek 'dangerous' man with distinctive face tattoos in Porirua and Waitara areas

Police are on the hunt for a "dangerous" man with distinctive face tattoos who has a warrant for his arrest.

Sloane Coake, 29, is described as 178 centimetres tall and of solid build. He can also be identified by a large bulldog tattoo on his left cheek and ‘Porirua’ lettering along his right cheek and chin.

Coake has strong links to both Porirua and Waitara areas, police said.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said in a statement released today.

Instead, people are asked to report any sightings or information on his whereabouts by calling 111.