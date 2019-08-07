Police seek clues to Palmerston North brawl in which unconscious man was kicked in the head

A man remains in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit after he was kicked in the head during a large brawl in Palmerston North, according to police.

Source: 1 NEWS

The fight is alleged to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning along Broadway Avenue, near Berrymans Lane in Palmerston North.

After being knocked unconscious, the 20-year-old man was kicked in the head as he lay on the ground, resulting in serious injuries, authorities said.

He was initially taken to Palmerston North Hospital but later transferred to Wellington, where he's undergone several surgeries to his head.

Police said they want to speak with anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the brawl when it broke out just after 3am.