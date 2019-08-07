TODAY |

Police seek clues to Palmerston North brawl in which unconscious man was kicked in the head

Source:  1 NEWS

A man remains in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit after he was kicked in the head during a large brawl in Palmerston North, according to police. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The fight is alleged to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning along Broadway Avenue, near Berrymans Lane in Palmerston North. 

After being knocked unconscious, the 20-year-old man was kicked in the head as he lay on the ground, resulting in serious injuries, authorities said. 

He was initially taken to Palmerston North Hospital but later transferred to Wellington, where he's undergone several surgeries to his head. 

Police said they want to speak with anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the brawl when it broke out just after 3am.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105. 

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police seek clues to Palmerston North brawl in which unconscious man was kicked in the head
2
Iwi to send elder to still-under-siege Waikeria Prison in bid to end unrest
3
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
4
'Hang in there' - Anthony Hopkins offers wisdom after 45 years being sober
5
Neymar representatives deny links to huge multiday party in Brazil flouting Covid-19 warnings
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Taranaki has chance to be national leader for transition to carbon neutral economy
00:38

Ahipara residents allowed to return home as firefighters work to dampen hot spots following blaze

Eleven new Covid-19 cases recorded at NZ's border over past two days, one historical

2020 Review: Timeline of Covid-19 in New Zealand