Police seek clues after man fell out of moving van that didn't stop in South Auckland

Police have today released images of a van believed to be involved in an incident in South Auckland last week in which a man fell out of it while it was moving, resulting in critical injuries.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Robertson Road, near the intersection with Gadsby Road in Māngere, on Wednesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said today in a statement.
The vehicle involved did not stop following the incident.
The man, in his 20s, was transported to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
"The investigation team are aware of a number of witnesses who came to the victim’s aid immediately after the incident occurred.
"Unfortunately, a number of these people did not remain at the scene and police have been unable to speak with them," Richards said.
"Police urge any of those people to come forward."
The vehicle involved is believed to be a light-coloured van or people mover, possibly grey in colour.
Richards said the police inquiry is still in its early stages and officers are continuing to seek out additional CCTV footage or witnesses.
At this stage in the investigation, police believe the vehicle involved travelled away from Enuamanu Road, in the direction towards Robertson Road.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or those who were occupants at the time have been urged to contact Counties Manukau CIB on (09) 261 1321 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.