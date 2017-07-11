Police seek bus crash witnesses as toll rises to two with death of one-year-old boy

A one-year-old boy's life support was turned off this morning after he was in intensive care since a car he was in crashed with a double decker bus in Auckland's Mt Eden on Tuesday.

Little Jack's father, 51-year-old Christopher Francis Tobin, who was driving the car, was also killed in the crash at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Jack's sister, two-year-old Elle was also involved in the crash, and is now in a stable condition in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Six-year-old Vivian and mother Olivia were not in the car at the time.

Waitemata Serious Crash Unit Acting Sergeant Colin Nuttall said police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash between Mr Tobin's Nissan Cube and the bus.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the crash or witnessed the vehicles in the lead up to it.

They are particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a blue BMW who was following the Nissan Cube and witnessed the crash.

Police say they don't believe this vehicle had any involvement in the crash but the driver may have information which could assist with enquiries.

"Police can confirm that the deceased was the father of the two children," Sergeant Nuttall said.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family at this very difficult time."

NZ Bus, meanwhile, say they are devastated by the sad news that baby Jack has passed away following the accident involving one of its vehicles.

"We are all shattered and devastated by the passing of baby Jack this morning and the death of his father Christopher, and offer our deepest condolences to the family and their loved ones" said Zane Fulljames, NZ Bus CEO.

"We extend our support to the family and continue to support our driver to ensure their wellbeing following this tragedy. We fully cooperate with the Police to assist in their investigation," he said.

1 NEWS understands the bus had an onboard camera that captured the crash.

Police will be looking at those pictures as part of their ongoing investigation.