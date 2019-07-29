TODAY |

Police searching for teen who spat in face of officer after claiming he had coronavirus

A police officer in Rangiora has been forced to enter into self-isolation after a teenage boy claimed he had coronavirus and spat in his face, officials revealed today.

Canterbury police have announced they are looking for two males, aged around 14 years old. They have been described as Caucasian and were riding BMX bikes when the attack took place, police said. 

One of the males had long brown hair and was wearing grey clothing and a black cap.

At the time of the alleged assault, both boys were being questioned by police.

The officer who was involved has been forced to enter into self-isolation, which will last 14 days unless the boys are found and test negative.

As a result, he will be unable to perform his duties in the community and will have to isolate from his family during the two-week period, officials said.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen the attack or have information that may help to identify the two males to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 200408/4898.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

