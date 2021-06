Police are appealing for sightings of a woman missing from the Tasman area since yesterday afternoon.

Pauline Stuart. Source: New Zealand Police

Pauline Stuart, 68, was last seen in the Cape Terrace Road/Kumara Inchbonnie Road area, near Kumara, at 3pm yesterday, police say.

She was wearing a red raincoat at the time.

Search teams worked overnight but were unable to locate Stuart.