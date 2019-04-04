TODAY |

Police searching for silver Honda wagon sought over Ōtara shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are searching for a silver Honda wagon that could be linked to a shooting in Auckland on Friday.

Source: 1 NEWS

A homicide investigation was launched Saturday, after one man died and another was injured at Bairds Road in Ōtara. 

Police were called to the scene at around 11.45pm Friday after reports of a gun being shot.

A man, aged 24, died at the scene. A post mortem has been carried out and next of kin are being advised.

A second man was also injured in the incident and remains in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say they are following strong lines of inquiry in relation to the shooting - one of which is a Honda Stream wagon they think may be connected to the incident. 

"We want to assure our community that we have a team of detectives working on this investigation and we have increased our police presence in the area," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone that has information which they believe may assist police is asked to contact Manukau Police on 105.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
Hawke's Bay mum comes forward as one of the $50 million Powerball draw winners
2
ANZ ordered to pay customers extra $29.4 million after interest calculation botch-up
3
Auckland principal self-isolates after returning from coronovirus-hit Italy, but went to school first
4
As cruise ship bookings plummet amid coronavirus outbreak, hefty discounts predicted
5
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:48

'Do the right thing' - Gun registry advocates, opponents look to convince NZ First, likely to have deciding vote

Case dismissed: Judge Judy to end after 25 years
04:34

North Island drought unlikely to be unique as climate change grips the globe - MetService
00:36

NZ First MP Shane Jones stands by Indian students remark that got him chastised by PM