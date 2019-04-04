Police searching for silver Honda wagon sought over Ōtara shooting

Police are searching for a silver Honda wagon that could be linked to a shooting in Auckland on Friday.

Source: 1 NEWS

A homicide investigation was launched Saturday, after one man died and another was injured at Bairds Road in Ōtara.



Police were called to the scene at around 11.45pm Friday after reports of a gun being shot.

A man, aged 24, died at the scene. A post mortem has been carried out and next of kin are being advised.



A second man was also injured in the incident and remains in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say they are following strong lines of inquiry in relation to the shooting - one of which is a Honda Stream wagon they think may be connected to the incident.



"We want to assure our community that we have a team of detectives working on this investigation and we have increased our police presence in the area," a police spokesperson said.