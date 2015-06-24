Police searching for person who reportedly shot firearm in Rotorua

Police are searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm in Rotorua this morning.

A police Armed Offenders Squad officer with a police dog

According to police, a person reportedly discharged a firearm on Wrigley Road, Fordlands, before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

No one was injured in this incident.

The vehicle was located on Wrigley Road about 9.40am and police attempted to stop it.

However, the driver fled from police toward Hamurana and they lost sight of it.