TODAY |

Police searching for person who fled scene of Wellington crash after 'item of concern' found in abandoned vehicle

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
Accidents

Police are searching for a person who fled the scene of a crash in Wellington this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hutchison Road in Newtown around 12.15pm.

Police say one driver sustained minor injuries, while the other left the scene in a third vehicle, thought to be a white truck or ute.

Police located an item of concern in the drivers abandoned vehicle, a Ford Explorer, and set up a cordon as a precaution.

The item was made safe by the New Zealand Defence Force and cordons were stood down about 3.30pm.

Inquiries are underway to locate the outstanding driver and police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

Information can be provided by calling 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:43
All Blacks rave over Ardie Savea's dominance against Springboks: 'He's at the peak of his powers'
2
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
3
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
4
Australia's Reece Hodge cited for high shot on Fiji forward
5
Emergency services race to Auckland Burger King after worker gets hand stuck in game machine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ's newest insect named after hobbit in Lord of the Rings

'A vehicle version of Lime' - Hamilton launches car-share scheme

Expert says PR needs an ethical upgrade

Two need hospital treatment after suspicious fire in Dunedin