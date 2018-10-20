Police searching for missing Queenstown man find body under boat at marina



Police searching for a 63-year-old Queenstown man tonight located what is believed to be a body under his boat at Frankton Marina.

Police today searched on the water and shoreline for a Alan Wilson who hadn't been seen since about 2.30pm yesterday.

Sergeant Kate Pirovano said Mr Wilson rang a friend in good spirits while he was working on his boat at the Frankton Marina around 7.45pm last night.

But he hadn't been seen or heard from since and his vehicle remained at the marina, while the dinghy he used to get to his boat was found on the shoreline at Frankton Beach.

Police say the body was located using underwater camera gear at about 8pm.

The Police National Dive Squad will be arriving in Queenstown tomorrow to carry out a search and complete body recovery if required.