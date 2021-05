Police are searching for a 13-year-old Hamilton girl who was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

13-year-old Hamilton girl Chastity hasn't been seen since yesterday. Source: Supplied

Chastity was last seen wearing a white top, red patterned shorts and blue jandals around 5:45pm on Dey St in Hamilton East, according to police.

She's thought to be in the Hamilton or Taupō areas.