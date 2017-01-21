Police searching for man wanted for unlawful sexual connection

Police in the Hawke's Bay and Armed Offenders Squad are searching for a man who has a warrant out for his arrest in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay Police are searching for 59-year-old Alexander Tamati, who has a warrant for his arrest for unlawful sexual connection. Source: Supplied

Alexander "Sandy" Tamati, 59, has a warrant for his arrest for unlawful sexual connection.

Several addresses in Hastings were searched yesterday by the police and Armed Offenders Squad and two of Tamati's associates are in custody on related charges.

"There will be people in Hawke's Bay wanting to harbour Sandy Tamati," said Detective Sergeant Craig Vining.

He said the police will charge anyone who helps Tamati evade the police.

"We urge Mr Tamati to hand himself in."