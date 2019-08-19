TODAY |

Police searching for man after woman dies from assault in Hawke's Bay

A 22-year-old woman has died as a result of a serious assault in Hastings on Thursday and a homicide investigation has been launched.

Police said today they want to speak to Ranapera Taumata.

Taumata, 26, has a warrant for his arrest and police said they have concerns for his wellbeing.

Police have requested the public to share any information on his whereabouts, and have also appealed to Taumata to come forward.

Those who have information have been asked to call Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons of Hawke's Bay CIB on 06 211 3525. Alternatively, tipsters can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 

