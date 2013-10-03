 

Police searching for 'Good Samaritan' who drove elderly woman home after being injured by unknown man in Oamaru Countdown carpark

A woman in her 70's has been injured after she was knocked down in a Oamaru carpark yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

The elderly woman received injuries to her face after she was knocked to the ground by an unknown male in the Countdown carpark on Eden Street at around 2.45pm.

Police are hoping to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, including a "Good Samaritan" in a red utility vehicle who administered first aid at the scene and assisted the victim in getting home safely.

"Police are working to establish exactly what has occurred and would appreciate hearing from anyone who may have witnessed this incident," Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said.

Anyone with information can contact Oamaru Police by emailing VWG210@police.govt.nz.

