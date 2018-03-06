Police searching for gang of taggers who pulled Auckland train's emergency brake to stall it for their graffiti bomb

Police are searching for a group of taggers who carried out a daring graffiti attack on a train in Auckland's Meadowbank, causing $20,000 worth of damage.

Auckland Police posted CCTV video of the February 24 incident on their Facebook page, asking for help identifying the culprits, who had their faces masked.

One of them can be seen pulling the train's emergency brake, stopping it from going anywhere.

Passengers were unable to get out during the incident, as the conductor locked the doors to keep them safe during the incident.

Police were called and arrived shortly afterwards, but the offenders were already gone.