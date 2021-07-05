Police searching for four men over bag snatch incidents in Auckland

Police are looking for a number of people over a spate of bag snatches across Auckland.

Counties Manukau Police said they were seeing a “series” of the incidents, particularly in the Botany and Papatoetoe areas.

Sergeant Nicolas Jensen said they had heard of offenders parking their vehicles behind a person’s car.

He said a passenger would then jump out of the offenders’ car, run to a person’s car, open the passenger door, then take a bag.

“These crooks are using stolen vehicles to get around and commit these crimes,” Jensen said.

“They’re using stolen credit cards to obtain items for themselves.”

This morning, police released CCTV footage of four men they are seeking over the bag snatches.

One man was seen in an orange hi-vis vest with a car with the number plate HHA162.

Another was seen at a convenience store in a white hoodie and black cap.

A third man was seen in a yellow hi-vis jacket. He was wearing a grey beanie and shorts.

A fourth man in a blue jacket and black Adidas pants was seen at a BP gas station with a grey Honda with the number plate LBG540.

Jensen urged people to avoid carrying lots of cash and to lock their doors when getting in their cars.

He also told people not to chase offenders and call 111 in case of an incident.

Jensen said investigations are ongoing.