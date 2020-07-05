Police searching for convicted murderer 16-year-old Haami Hanara

Police are searching for 16-year-old convicted murderer Haami Hanara.

Haami Hanara. Source: Supplied

The 16-year-old escaped from a facility in South Auckland last night with another youth offender, the NZ Herald reports.

Police said Hanara has known friends and family in Counties Manukau, Hamilton, Flaxmere, Hastings, Whakatäne and Whanganui.

“He is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” police said.

Oranga Tamariki manage the facility where Hanara was being held, according to the NZ Herald.

"Oranga Tamariki is working with the police to determine how two teenage boys were able to escape from youth justice residence Korowai Manaaki on Saturday evening," the general manager of Youth Justice Services told the newspaper in a statement.

Hanara, 14 at the time, was found guilty of the murder of 40-year-old Kelly Donner in 2018.

Ms Donner was found with critical injuries outside a Flaxmere pub in March 2018.

He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

He was being held in a Youth Justice facility in South Auckland.