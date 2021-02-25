Police searching for boy, 10, who went missing on Auckland's North Shore last night

Police on Auckland's North Shore are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing last night.

Filianga Fakatava Source: NZ Police

Filianga Fakatava was reported missing around 9.30pm.

He failed to return home after leaving the Northcote Shopping Centre.

"Police and his family want to make sure he is safe and is OK, so are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Police," police wrote on Facebook.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210224/0265 or you can send us a private Facebook message.