Police searching for armed offender in Hawera, Taranaki

Police are responding to reports of an armed offender in Hawera, Taranaki this morning.
They received a report at 8:40am from a woman who said a man was damaging her car, and that the man had what looked to be a firearm.
Police have set up cordons and the Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed.
The AOS is now at the scene and no one has been arrested – they are still in the initial stages of the operation.
Cordons are in place on the corner of Waihi and Mairi Road, and at the intersection of Glover and Waihi roads.