Police searching for armed offender in Hawera, Taranaki

Police are responding to reports of an armed offender in Hawera, Taranaki this morning.

They received a report at 8:40am from a woman who said a man was damaging her car, and that the man had what looked to be a firearm.

Police have set up cordons and the Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed.

The AOS is now at the scene and no one has been arrested – they are still in the initial stages of the operation.