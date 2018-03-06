Police searching for 39-year-old Auckland woman missing for almost a week

A 39-year-old Auckland woman has been missing for almost a week after last being seen in Newmarket last Wednesday morning.

Tania Ellwood was last seen in the Auckland suburb of Newmarket on February 28, 2018, and is described as slim to medium build, 166cm tall, with long blonde hair. Source: Supplied

Tania Ellwood was last seen at 9.30am on Wednesday, 28 February, in the in the Auckland inner-eastern suburb of Newmarket.

Police are appealing to the public for any information on her whereabouts, describing her as slim to medium build, 166cm tall, with long blonde hair.

She may have been wearing dark jeans, a black cross-over top and white Nike boots.

Avondale Police report Ms Ellwood's family is worried about her, and urge anyone who has any information to come forward.