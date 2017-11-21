Police search on for trio who disappeared from South Korean ship in Bluff

Police are searching for three crewman who disappeared after arriving on a South Korean ship in Bluff yesterday.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Sergeant Dave Kennelly says they are working with the port authority to locate the men, who left the ship shortly after it arrived.

The fishing vessel was already under investigation after a Chinese crewman was injured and died before docking.

Police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner but say it isn't a criminal investigation.

It's not yet known how the man died but one other crewman was also left with injuries after an incident last Monday.