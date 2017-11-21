 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police search on for trio who disappeared from South Korean ship in Bluff

share

Sam Clarke 

1 NEWS Reporter

Police are searching for three crewman who disappeared after arriving on a South Korean ship in Bluff yesterday.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Sergeant Dave Kennelly says they are working with the port authority to locate the men, who left the ship shortly after it arrived.

The fishing vessel was already under investigation after a Chinese crewman was injured and died before docking.

Police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner but say it isn't a criminal investigation.

It's not yet known how the man died but one other crewman was also left with injuries after an incident last Monday.

Police are treating the missing crewman and the death as separate incidents.

Related

Southland

Sam Clarke

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:29
1
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:47
2
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

01:12
3
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

00:51
4
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with NZ.

00:47
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Social media video captures stars showing love to their adoring fans last night, with Taumalolo even throwing his boots to crowd.

01:12
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

She was responding to a series of Tweets made by former Labour staffer Phil Quin.


They PM says the government is currently working though problems in National's new PPL Bill.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern & Govt lock horns with Nats as Parliament resumes

After a week’s recess hostilities resume in the Beehive.


01:37
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date, and that the Queen's corgis have given Meghan their seal of approval.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 