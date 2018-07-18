Police search for three knife-welding offenders after Hamilton dairy robbery

A Hamilton dairy was left blanketed in a haze, after a fog cannon deterrent went off during a robbery this evening.

Police have confirmed three offenders entered the store armed with knives then fled in a vehicle with items, including cigarettes.

Police say they were called to Peachgrove Road Foodmarket on the corner of Peachgrove Road and James Street, around 7:30pm.

Fire also attended the scene after a fog cannon security system was set off during the robbery.

Video taken by 1 NEWS shows a thick blanket of fog in the store, products spilled on the floor and the cash register upside down.

The shopkeeper was unharmed.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and say there may have been a fourth person involved.