Police are looking for a vehicle belonging to the New Zealand Defence Force after it was stolen over night.

File picture. Source: NZDF

Police say the Toyota Hiace was taken was from Manawatū in the early hours of this morning.

The white passenger van, registration JMF651, has 'CADETS' written on its side.

Anyone who may have seen the van, which is thought to be near Levin, has been asked to notify police.