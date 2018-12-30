TODAY |

Police search for purple Audi after man shot in stomach in South Auckland, shooter still at large

Police are asking the public to help with their investigation after a man was shot in South Auckland this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said police are appealing for any sightings of a Purple Audi A3 Hatchback, with registration ELL259, as part of their pursuit of "strong lines of enquiry".

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call 111.

Police and emergency services cordoned off an area in Otara after the man was shot in the stomach on Waimate Street shortly after 10.30am.

The 28-year-old was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious but non-life-threatening condition, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Officers have not yet located the shooter, who is believed to be known to the victim, police said.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police cordon a street in South Auckland where a man was shot in the stomach. Source: 1 NEWS
