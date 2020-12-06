TODAY |

Police search property as Auckland bar shooting investigation continues

Source:  1 NEWS

Police continuing to investigate a shooting at an Auckland waterfront bar have searched a property and are making inquiries to locate a person of interest.

A person shot through the glass ceiling of Dr Rudi’s after a brief altercation just before 3am. Source: Supplied

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said the incident at Dr Rudi’s Rooftop Bar at the Viaduct around 3am on Sunday followed a domestic incident at the venue.

"We are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to a person of interest in this matter," he said.

"No arrest has been made at this stage, however there are a number of inquiries already underway to locate the person of interest.

A witness says the sound of gunshots saw many drop to the ground. Source: 1 NEWS

"Police are treating this as an isolated incident."

Franich urged anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the incident, where the ceiling was shot at after a group became agitated when they were kicked out, to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 201206/7802.

No one was injured in the shooting.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
