Police search property as Auckland bar shooting investigation continues

Police continuing to investigate a shooting at an Auckland waterfront bar have searched a property and are making inquiries to locate a person of interest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said the incident at Dr Rudi’s Rooftop Bar at the Viaduct around 3am on Sunday followed a domestic incident at the venue.

"We are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to a person of interest in this matter," he said.

"No arrest has been made at this stage, however there are a number of inquiries already underway to locate the person of interest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Police are treating this as an isolated incident."

Franich urged anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the incident, where the ceiling was shot at after a group became agitated when they were kicked out, to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 201206/7802.