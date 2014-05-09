Police search for 'outstanding' man involved in altercation in Manawatu settlement

Police are searching for a man involved in an altercation this morning in a Manawatu settlement.

Police officer Source: 1 NEWS

A reported altercation between two men this morning at about 10.30 at a Himatangi Beach property, was attended to by police.

One of the men involved has minor injuries to his hand, and is speaking to police about the incident at the scene.

Police cordons had been put in place while they searched for the outstanding man involved in the altercation, but they were stood down just before 2pm today.