Police search for man continues after pedestrian dies in Christchurch hit-and-run

Christchurch Police are still urgently seeking a "dangerous man" after a fatal hit-and-run yesterday.
A man died after being hit by a stolen vehicle in New Brighton on Wednesday afternoon.
Liam Strickland, 21, is wanted by police over the incident. He is described as being 182 centimetres tall, with dark hair and facial tattoos.
Liam Strickland, 21. Source: NZ Police
Police say he should not be approached and anyone with information should call 111.
Cordons at the scene remained in place overnight.