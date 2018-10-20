 

Police search Lake Wakatipu for man, 63, last seen working on his boat

1 NEWS
Police are searching part of Lake Wakatipu and the shoreline for a missing 63-year-old Queenstown man who hasn't been seen since about 2.30pm yesterday.

Alan Wilson rang a friend in good spirits while he was working on his boat at the Frankton Marina around 7.45pm last night, Sergeant Kate Pirovano said this evening. 

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and his vehicle remains at the marina, she said.

Police and his family have serious concerns for Mr Wilson, Sergeant Pirovano said in a statement.

"We are currently carrying out a search in the water and on the shoreline at Frankton Marina, as well as making enquiries in the wider area to try and locate him," she said. 

"The dinghy Alan used to get to his boat has recently been located on the shoreline at Frankton Beach," Sergeant Pirovano added.

Police are asking people in the wider area to keep an eye out for Mr Wilson and to alert police via 111 if they see him. 

Anyone who may have seen him since 2.30pm yesterday is asked to ring Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600 to share their information.

When Mr Wilson was last seen he was wearing a grey polo shirt with a blue horizontal stripe across the chest about two inches wide, blue jeans and a black cap.

Police also want to talk to anyone who may have seen his dinghy on the water since yesterday evening.

Alan Wilson Source: Supplied
